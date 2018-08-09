Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.02, reaching $26.76, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 197,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. US Capital Advisors lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

