Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 153.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 3.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 19.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cameco opened at $11.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

