Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,152,175.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,156,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,926. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN opened at $91.87 on Thursday. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

