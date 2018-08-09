Pitcairn Co. Purchases 6,839 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,311,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

