Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics opened at $6.02 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.