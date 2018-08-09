Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0578454219326 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJC. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Piper Jaffray Companies traded down $0.30, hitting $76.55, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

