Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Natera (NTRA) Price Target to $27.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on Natera and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of Natera opened at $23.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.12. Natera has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 37,540 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $430,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,364 shares of company stock worth $2,801,816 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Natera by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Natera by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 585,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

