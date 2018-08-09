Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer High Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.6699222561559 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,277. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

