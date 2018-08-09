Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of Seacor opened at $51.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. Seacor had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 2.88%. sell-side analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on Seacor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $275,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.