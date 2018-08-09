Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,022,000 after purchasing an additional 415,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 757,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 2,721.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ScanSource stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.70 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

