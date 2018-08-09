Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,459 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 355.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Kroger opened at $30.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

