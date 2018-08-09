Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Shares of DTE Energy opened at $110.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $672,147. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

