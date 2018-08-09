Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innophos in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innophos in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innophos by 66.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

IPHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Innophos opened at $44.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $879.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

