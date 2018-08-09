Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) PT Raised to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust opened at $16.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,378,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,022,000 after purchasing an additional 347,580 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 81.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,123,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.