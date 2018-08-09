Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,165,140 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer opened at $41.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 20,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $838,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $808,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.