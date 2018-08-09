PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of PBR.A stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 302,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,970. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, and Corporate.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.