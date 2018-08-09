PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) PT Raised to $13.50

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 589,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,806,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.42.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.