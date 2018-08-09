PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider David Spector Sells 5,490 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) insider David Spector sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $107,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Spector sold 7,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $134,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, David Spector sold 7,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $130,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 7,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $130,340.00.

On Monday, June 4th, David Spector sold 8,235 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $153,829.80.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 144.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

