PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern's scale.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 7,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $36,202.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $69,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,422 shares of company stock worth $664,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

