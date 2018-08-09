Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 1.5% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL owned approximately 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 299,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

