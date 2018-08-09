Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Has $16.01 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines accounts for about 3.3% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,730,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,277,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 618,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 57,293 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

