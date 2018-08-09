Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Acquires New Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Total in the first quarter worth $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Santander downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Total opened at $64.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Total SA has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.