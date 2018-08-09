Cineworld Group (CINE) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 752.78 ($9.74).

Cineworld Group opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.79) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.42 ($4.26).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £3,623.41 ($4,690.50).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

