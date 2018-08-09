Pearson PLC (PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of Pearson traded down $0.08, hitting $11.72, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,555. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. Pearson’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

