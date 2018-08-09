Paypal (PYPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “PayPal reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected impressive year over year growth. The company continued to witness expanding customer base with help of its robust Venmo, Choice and One Touch. Also, the company’s tie-up with MasterCard aided the adoption rate of Venmo. Further, the company’s ongoing partnership with ShinhanCard remained positive throughout the quarter and aided its presence in South Korea. Also, its extended partnership with Google and eBay will continue to strengthen its customer base further. This will keep adding strength to PayPal’s total payments volume. We believe an expanding product & services portfolio and global presence will continue to benefit the company’s market share. Notably, shares of PayPal have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, exposure to foreign exchange and interest rate risks are major concerns. Also, intensifying competition remains a headwind.”

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Paypal opened at $86.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 2,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,867 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,475,000 after buying an additional 717,478 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,879,000 after buying an additional 657,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.