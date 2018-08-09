Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,214,158 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.30% of Paypal worth $1,284,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 75.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 114,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 48,982 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 72.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Paypal opened at $86.74 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

