Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $428,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $200,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,388 shares of company stock worth $11,913,374 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex opened at $71.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

