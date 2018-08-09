Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €19.13 ($22.24) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.83 ($26.55).

Patrizia Immobilien opened at €24.26 ($28.21) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

