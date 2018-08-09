Patrick J. Sullivan Sells 12,672 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PerkinElmer traded down $0.50, reaching $85.59, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,696. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

