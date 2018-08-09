Parkland Fuel (PKI) PT Raised to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.14.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Parkland Fuel opened at C$40.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$23.41 and a 1 year high of C$40.42.

In related news, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$575,316.00. Also, insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total transaction of C$270,348.25.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.