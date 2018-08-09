PAREXEL International (PRXL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

Headlines about PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PAREXEL International earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 47.3680101865193 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PRXL remained flat at $$88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. PAREXEL International has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

PAREXEL International Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

