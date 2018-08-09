Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 499,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 345.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 508.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.53.

NYSE PANW opened at $212.13 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.05, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.84, for a total transaction of $8,193,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,366,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.77, for a total transaction of $229,020.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,085.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and have sold 238,195 shares worth $48,491,581. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.