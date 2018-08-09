Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals opened at $45.10 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $26,136.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,920.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,983. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

