PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PACCAR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

PACCAR opened at $64.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,441. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

