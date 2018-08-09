P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (GE)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric opened at $13.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.