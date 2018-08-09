Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 142.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital traded up $0.03, reaching $7.22, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 71,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,012. The company has a quick ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 39.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.90% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Square Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

