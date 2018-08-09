Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

OXLC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,083. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

