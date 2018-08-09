Owens Realty Mortgage (ORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Realty Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of Owens Realty Mortgage traded up $0.71, reaching $16.99, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 18,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,491. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

In other Owens Realty Mortgage news, insider William E. Dutra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan H. Draper bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,808 shares of company stock worth $498,909.

Separately, TheStreet raised Owens Realty Mortgage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

