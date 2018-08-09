Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVID. BidaskClub raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics opened at $6.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

