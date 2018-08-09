Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Orthofix International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix International’s FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Orthofix International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Orthofix International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Orthofix International to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

OFIX opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix International has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Orthofix International had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix International during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix International by 186.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix International during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Orthofix International during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix International during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 14,762 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $885,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,656.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,620. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

