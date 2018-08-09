Orgenesis (ORGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

Shares of Orgenesis opened at $6.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Orgenesis will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

