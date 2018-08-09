Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Given New $0.02 Price Target at S&P Equity Research

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) had its price target reduced by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $0.04 to $0.02 in a research note issued on Thursday. S&P Equity Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 91.03% from the stock’s current price.

Orexigen Therapeutics remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Orexigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.46.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

