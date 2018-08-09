Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Given New $0.02 Price Target at S&P Equity Research

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) had its price target reduced by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $0.04 to $0.02 in a research note issued on Thursday. S&P Equity Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 91.03% from the stock’s current price.
Orexigen Therapeutics remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Orexigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.46.
About Orexigen Therapeutics
