O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) SVP Sells $319,020.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.02, for a total value of $319,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,775.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.78. 357,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,086. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $321.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.