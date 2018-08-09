Orbotech (ORBK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media stories about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5420440989678 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.52. Orbotech has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.51 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

