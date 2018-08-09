OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $44-45.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded OraSure Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies traded down $0.59, reaching $16.02, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 29,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,796. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.