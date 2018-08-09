OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens cut OraSure Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

OraSure Technologies opened at $16.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,695,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,166 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,007,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 331,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 836,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

