Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 124,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,280,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,945,000 after buying an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,459.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,050,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,140. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle opened at $48.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.