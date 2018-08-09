Oppenheimer Raises Addus Homecare (ADUS) Price Target to $72.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Addus Homecare traded down $0.85, reaching $65.05, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,183. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $821.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 26.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $669,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

