One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Director Sells $111,720.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $111,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse Robert Lovejoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $48,700.00.

NYSE OLP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 27.68%. equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

