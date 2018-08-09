One Group Hospitality (STKS) & Wingstop (WING) Head-To-Head Review

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality -4.52% -33.87% -3.62% Wingstop 22.15% -24.63% 19.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $79.80 million 0.98 -$4.21 million N/A N/A Wingstop $105.55 million 16.65 $27.30 million $0.74 81.32

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Group Hospitality and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 1 5 9 0 2.53

One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $53.15, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given One Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Wingstop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. One Group Hospitality does not pay a dividend. Wingstop pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wingstop beats One Group Hospitality on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 31 venues in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

